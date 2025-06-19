Woman strangled inside Abuja hotel

Tragedy struck in Abuja after a woman, identified as Aladi Offikwu Johnson, also known as Tessy, was found strangled in a hotel room at 3rd Avenue, Gwarinpa.

According to an eyewitness identified simply as Ifeanyi, the victim had checked into the hotel on Monday night, June 16, 2025, alongside an unidentified young man. However, she was discovered dead two days later, on Wednesday morning.

A hotel cleaner who went to tidy the room noticed that the door was locked from the outside. After knocking several times with no response, the cleaner alerted another hotel staff member. The door was forced open, revealing a gruesome scene—Tessy was found lifeless, with her hands tied behind her back and a cloth gag in her mouth.

One of the staff reportedly recorded the scene before contacting the police. Officers from the FCT Police Command arrived shortly after and evacuated the body to the morgue.

Confirming the incident, FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said preliminary investigations confirmed that the victim, a native of Benue State, had checked into the hotel with an unidentified male who later left the premises alone.

She said the victim was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital and noted that a full investigation is underway.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, urged the public to remain calm while assuring that a thorough investigation will be carried out to apprehend the suspect.

SP Adeh also advised young women to be cautious when dealing with strangers and to always share their whereabouts with trusted friends or relatives for safety.