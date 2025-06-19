Take-It-Back Movement Demands Release of Detained Lecturer Over Facebook Post

The Take-It-Back (TIB) Movement, Bauchi State Chapter, has condemned the arrest and continued detention of Dr. Abubakar Ahmad, a lecturer at the Federal College of Horticulture, Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, calling for his immediate release.

Dr. Ahmad was reportedly remanded in prison following a complaint by a politically exposed individual who accused him of defamation and criminal intimidation over a Facebook post.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its State Coordinator, Comrade Nazif Nuhu Mohammed, TIB described the arrest as a clear attempt to muzzle free speech and punish dissenting voices.

“The charges against Dr. Ahmad do not arise from any criminal conduct but from his legitimate exercise of free expression. This is a blatant abuse of legal instruments to silence criticism,” the group said.

TIB criticized what it called an increasing trend of using the judiciary to settle personal and political scores, warning that such practices undermine democratic values and civil liberties.

“We find it unacceptable that a law-abiding lecturer is being harassed and imprisoned simply for expressing his views. His detention is a gross misuse of state power,” Comrade Mohammed said.

The movement also called for reforms to prevent the misuse of criminal complaints as tools of intimidation, urging the judiciary to uphold constitutional rights, particularly freedom of expression.

TIB noted that it is in contact with Dr. Ahmad’s legal team and family and is actively monitoring the legal proceedings.

Advertisement

“We urge civil society groups, human rights advocates, and the media to raise their voices and demand justice for Dr. Ahmad,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to democracy and human rights, the group vowed to continue speaking out against all forms of tyranny—whether from public officials or private individuals.

“The Take-It-Back Movement remains steadfast in its fight for justice, accountability, and the protection of citizens’ rights,” Mohammed added.