Benue killings: Why are there no arrests? Tinubu asks security chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday instructed the security chief to arrest perpetrators of last Friday’s massacre in Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. He wondered why arrests have not been made of perpetrators.

“Christopher… We need to get our ears to the ground. Let’s get those criminals. Let’s get them out,” Tinubu told the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, during a town hall meeting with political leaders in Benue State.

Speaking to the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, he said, “Your political enemies don’t want you to succeed…Are you just realising that?”

He urged leaders from across the region to work together.

“We cannot do without another. I will want us to create a leadership committee now to meet in Abuja to fashion out a strategy for lasting peace. And I am ready to invest in that peace,” he said.

The President earlier visited persons recovering from last Friday’s attack by armed herders at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

He was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and the host Governor, Hyacinth Alia.