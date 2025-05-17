Woman chops off lover’s manhood in Rivers during sex argument

The Rivers State Police Command has taken into custody a 43-year-old woman known as Gift for allegedly biting off the tip of her lover’s penis during a domestic disagreement in the Mile 3 area of Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The incident, which happened on Thursday, sent jitters through the densely populated Bishop Okoye Street when news of the act surfaced.

According to sources, the misunderstanding started when Gift’s lover, identified only as Sunday, requested to have sex.

Gift reportedly turned down the request, accusing him of using sex-enhancing drugs that made their encounters excessively prolonged.

A resident who spoke to this medium on condition of anonymity said, “Mr. Sunday became angry and allegedly descended on his female partner for her refusal.

“In the process, Gift managed to get hold of the man’s manhood with her mouth and chop off the cap of the penis.”

The man’s screams reportedly drew the attention of neighbours, some of whom attempted to mob the woman before police intervened.

“The cap of the man’s penis was completely bitten off by the woman,” the source added.

Gift was rescued by officers from the Nkpolu Police Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, and taken into custody.

The victim, Sunday, was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the city for urgent medical attention.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident on Friday.

“Yes, I can confirm the incident. The woman (suspect) aged 43 years has been arrested and investigation is ongoing,” Iringe-Koko said.