Wither South East? By Eastern Consultative Assembly

The elections have come and gone, governance has kicked off everywhere, but the South East is still bleeding.

Killings and kidnapping still raging especially in Imo, Anambra and Enugu.

Enugu-Nsukka route via Ugwuogo-Nike, has become the most dangerous road in the land.

Every Monday still paralysed by Sit-at-home and the beat goes on.

Wither South East?

Sadly Imo and Anambra with older governors in office, are actually failing to give direction to the three new governors of Ebony, Enugu and Abia.

The South East remains in disarray and without direction whatsoever. Quite unfortunate. Those who need to speak up seem afraid to raise their voice and AlaIgbo is drifting.

We are forced to remind the Igbo political class that times have changed and that the political consciousness and awareness in the land today cannot be toyed with without risking the wrath of the masses, especially the younger generation. Their eyes are open now.

They desire responsible and responsive leadership. The agitation has woken up our people and they demand quality leadership.

Our region has been robbed and abused mindlessly for too long. When do we sit up and get it right?

The only region without a seaport, no international airport, no railway services, no functional development plan. So sad. Unemployment and insecurity raging like wild fire.

We dont have to point out the obvious to the political leaders: that the people are disappointed and expectant of better and quality leadership this time.

Nwifuru in Ebonyi should note that living under the shadow of someone else is an act of cowardice. That Ebonyi people do not want to be ruled by proxy.

A situation where the former Governor is still running Ebonyi through a puppet is unacceptable and dangerous.

Enugu’s Mba should kindly correct his choice of attempting to confront the Monday sit at home through the media, without thorough background consultation. Failure to stop the sit at home. will make him look weak and inarticulate.

Abia’s Otti must retrace his step from stoking acrimony, vendetta and unprofitable feud, by warring against his predecessor.

What Abia needs now is good governance, and credible alternative, not battle with the immediate past administration, that will only lead to distractions.

Vindictiveness and desire to humiliate your predecessor, will not solve Abia’s economic and political challenges. Those goading Otti to deal with his predecessor, are only baying for blood when there’s a lot of work to be done.

We demand that Imo’s Uzodinma and Anambra’s Soludo lead the others and immediately rejuvenate and strengthen the South East Governors forum without delay and quickly develop and pursue with vigour a working template on the future of the region.

A future that should centre on the restructuring of the country and aggressive infrastructural development of the much marginalised region.

The hopelessness in the region and the despair and confusion in the land is worrisome.

The people of the region are ashamed of the current directionless situation and are asking: Wither the South East.

Chief Mrs Maria Okwor

Leader: Igbo Women Assembly (IWA)

Deputy Leader: Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA)