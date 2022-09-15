Dangote Cement on Tuesday dressed customers that emerged as millionaires in its on-going promotion in royal regalia, describing them as Kings.

Speaking at the presentation of prizes to winners in Abuja, Regional Sales Director, George Bankole, said Dangote customers are held in high esteem, adding that one of the aims of the promo was to empower winners, create more jobs and boost the economy.

Bankole said the on-going “Bag of Goodies Season 3” National Consumer Promotion by Dangote Cement Plc. would see the company give out N1billion to its customers across the country.

He urged participants and winners to spread the message so that more people could benefit from the promotion.

According to him, customers and distributors of the product as well as other Nigerians can be millionaires many times over.

He said the promo, initiated by the President/CE, Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote was all about changing the lives of Nigerians, especially with the current economic challenges in the Country.

The Pan-Africa Cement manufacturer had in July unveiled a Spell Dangote and become Millionaires in a season 3 of it Bag of Goodies National Consumer promo, in Lagos.

At the event, the Company announced that 500 consumers would win a million Naira each while another 100 would win N5million within four months.

The new millionaire winners are Bulus Isaac, Bature Isuwa, Balogun Omoshehinwa, Mathias Aba, and Umeh John.

Speaking on behalf of the winners, Isuwa said after receiving his alert he could now confirm to Nigerians that the promo is a reality.

He called on Nigerians and builders not to miss the rare opportunity presented by Dangote Cement Plc.