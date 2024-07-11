Connect with us

Sports

Winner €8m, runners up €5m: Breakdown of Euro 2024 prize money
Advertisement

Sports

Italy-born Nigerian defender, Caleb Okoli joins Leicester City

Sports

I'm ready to prove myself at Bayern Munich - Michael Olise

Sports

Randy Waldrum names Super Falcons Olympics squad

Sports

Euro 2024: Phil Foden leaves England’s 2024 camp, returns to UK

Sports

JUST IN: Super Eagles drop eight places to 38th in FIFA rankings

Sports

FULL LIST: English Premier League 2024/2025 fixtures announced

Sports

FIFA dragged to court over Club World Cup

Sports

NPFL awards 3 points to Rangers, fines Enyimba N10m for match disruption

Sports

JUST IN: Rangers vs Enyimba match abandoned 

Sports

Winner €8m, runners up €5m: Breakdown of Euro 2024 prize money

Published

12 mins ago

on

Winner €8m, runners up €5m: Breakdown of Euro 2024 prize money

Spain will on Sunday, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany take on England in the 2024 European Championship final, with the La Roja standing a chance to accumulate £28.25m in prize money should they beat the Three Lions.

The tournament, which started on June 14, has featured 51 games, including 36 in the group stage and 15 in the knockout rounds.

England is looking to end their 58-year trophy drought, while Spain hopes to add to their collection with a fourth Euro Championship title.

News continues after this Advertisement

In December 2023, the UEFA Executive Committee approved the prize money distribution system for the teams participating in the tournament.

The prize money for the participating teams is set at the same level as UEFA EURO 2020, totalling €331 million.

The distribution key, as contained in UEFA’s website, is as follows:

Participating fee: €9.25m
Match bonus: €1.0m for a win and €500,000 for a draw
Qualification to the round of 16: €1.5m
Qualification to the quarter-finals: €2.5m
Qualification to the semi-finals: €4m
The runners-up will receive an additional payment of €5m
The 2024 European champions will receive an extra payment of €8m
The champion team could earn a maximum of €28.25 million if they won all three of their group matches.

On Monday, UEFA revealed that the tournament’s revenue comes from media rights, global sponsorships, ticketing, hospitality, and licensing.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (211) Ademola Adeleke (257) Alex Otti (440) Atiku Abubakar (272) Babajide Sanwo-olu (158) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (704) Buhari (144) CBN (491) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (130) Dapo Abiodun (121) dollar (137) EFCC (129) Fidelity Bank (94) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (110) Gboyega Oyetola (334) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (81) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (229) naira (161) NGX (122) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (145) NNPC (173) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (231) Olusegun Obasanjo (110) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (509) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (223)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement