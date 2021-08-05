Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, left with long face and refused to speak with journalists after attending the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convened to look into the crisis rocking the party, particularly as it concerns its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who facing pressure to resign from some quarters.

Meanwhile, the BoT members who met in Abuja today, Thursday, have set up a committee to resolve the crisis

David Mark, former senate president, made the announcement after the meeting which held behind closed-door at the party headquarters.

Mark said the committee, which is expected to meet within the next 72 hours, will include governors, members of the BoT, members of the national assembly, members of the national working committee (NWC), former governors, and former ministers of the party.

“We resolved in the meeting to set up a committee to look at the situation. They will holistically look at the problems within PDP. It will not only stop the current crisis, it will provide a better environment to make us far more united, to make us stronger as a party,” Mark said.

In his remarks after the meeting, former senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, expressed confidence that the crisis would be resolved as soon as the committee meets.

According to him, “There is urgency on the matter. We all came together and we have agreed to set up this committee.

“Within the next 48 to 72 hours, they will meet, and at the end of that meeting, the country will see the direction in which the party is going. We know the importance of this party to the nation in addressing the challenges ahead of us.”