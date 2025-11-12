Wike faces mounting criticism over Abuja land clash as calls for apology grow

Igbokwe defends minister, accuses officer of lacking respect

The storm over the confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer in Abuja continues to rage, drawing widespread condemnation and sparking debates on power, civility, and respect for institutions.

The incident, which occurred during an enforcement visit to a disputed property in Gaduwa District, was captured in a viral video that showed Wike in a heated argument with a naval officer reportedly representing a former Chief of Naval Staff. The minister accused the officer of shielding an illegal occupation of government land, while the officer insisted the property was legitimately acquired.

Tensions peaked when Wike, visibly angered, called the officer a “fool”, a remark that has since triggered a flood of criticism from citizens, commentators, and retired military officers who accused the minister of arrogance and abuse of power.

Among those who strongly condemned Wike’s outburst is United States based journalist and scholar, Professor Farooq Kperogi, who described the minister as a vicious, power-drunk pocket tyrant. In an opinion piece titled Three Quick Thoughts on Wike and Yerima, Kperogi praised the young naval officer, Lt. A.M. Yerima, for standing his ground “with dignity and restraint,” arguing that his calm defiance represented a moral victory over tyranny.

Kperogi further accused Wike of exhibiting “gerontocratic arrogance” and “reverse ageism” by attempting to intimidate the younger officer. “Who cares if Wike is older than Methuselah, especially when he behaves like a rambunctious toddler uneasily stuck in an adult’s body?” he wrote.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd.), also condemned Wike’s conduct, calling it “a clear and present danger to national security.” In a statement on his verified Facebook page, Buratai warned that the minister’s actions could erode discipline within the Armed Forces and undermine the authority of the Commander-in-Chief. He demanded that Wike tender an “immediate and unreserved apology” to the Armed Forces and the officer involved.

The Coalition of Retired Veterans echoed similar sentiments, insisting that Wike’s public insult of a uniformed officer was “demeaning to the dignity of public office.” In a statement by its spokesperson, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, the group cautioned against any attempt to sanction the naval officer, warning that such a move would be resisted.

“How can a minister call an officer ‘a fool’ in front of cameras?” the group asked. “Leadership should be about restraint, not aggression.”

However, not everyone shares the outrage. All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, defended Wike, describing the naval officer’s conduct as “insubordinate and provocative.”

In a lengthy Facebook post, Igbokwe alleged that “powerful interests” were using the officer to frustrate the minister’s efforts to recover illegally acquired lands in the FCT. “What this small boy displayed today represents evil,” he wrote. “Those lands were stolen, and Wike is trying to clean up the mess.”

He further claimed that the backlash against Wike was part of a broader plot by entrenched interests who had long benefited from corruption in land administration. “For more than 30 years, FCT ministers came from the North, and nobody complained. Now that Wike is doing the right thing, the system is fighting back,” he said.

Public affairs commentator, Adedamola Adetayo, also cautioned against viewing the incident in isolation. He argued that the officer’s action, if indeed sanctioned by a former service chief, amounted to a breach of national security protocol. “The minister represents the authority of the Commander-in-Chief,” Adetayo said. “Undermining him in public could set a dangerous precedent.”

While the Nigerian Navy has yet to issue an official statement, its spokesman, A. Adams-Aliyu, told reporters there would be “no reply for now.”

Wike has since defended his actions, insisting that his intervention was lawful and necessary. “I don’t understand how someone who once held that position cannot approach my office to resolve a land issue but instead feels entitled to use his uniform to intimidate Nigerians,” he said. “We won’t allow anyone, no matter how highly placed, to grab government land.”

He added that he had spoken with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff, who assured him the matter would be handled internally.