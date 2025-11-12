Navy keeps silent as Wike blasts military over Abuja land dispute, says he won’t be intimidated

The Nigerian Navy has refused to comment on a heated confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a military officer over an alleged land-grabbing incident in the Gaduwa District of Abuja.

When contacted on Tuesday by The Punch for clarification, the Navy’s spokesman, A. Adams-Aliyu, declined to speak on the matter, saying only, “No reply for now.”

The confrontation, which was captured in a viral video, showed Wike in a tense exchange with an officer believed to be acting on behalf of a former Chief of Naval Staff. The minister accused the military of illegally taking over land within the FCT, insisting that the government would not tolerate any breach of planning regulations or encroachment on public property.

In the video, an angry Wike was seen demanding an explanation from the officer, questioning why the military was involved in a civilian land dispute. “Because you are an officer? Nobody does that. The man took land because he was the Chief of Naval Staff?” he said.

The officer, dressed in military camouflage, interrupted the minister, insisting that the land was acquired through legal means. “I am an officer with integrity. Everything was acquired legally,” he retorted.

The exchange quickly turned confrontational, with Wike ordering the officer to remain silent. When the officer refused, the minister fired back, saying, “You are a very big fool. As at the time I graduated, you were still in primary school.”

Speaking later to journalists, Wike described the episode as “unfortunate,” adding that he would not succumb to intimidation or blackmail. He said the FCT administration had been investigating cases of illegal development in the Gaduwa area when reports emerged that military personnel had obstructed FCTA enforcement teams.

“When they came here, I was informed that the military came to chase them away. So today, I was told that the military had taken over the place, and I had to come myself. It is really unfortunate,” Wike said.

The minister condemned what he described as an attempt by a senior officer to use his position to defy the law. “I don’t understand how somebody who attained that position cannot approach my office to explain what is going on. Simply because he’s a military man, he feels he can intimidate Nigerians. I’m not one of those who will succumb to blackmail or intimidation,” he declared.

Wike challenged the individuals involved to produce valid documentation for the property, insisting that no development would be allowed on illegally acquired land. “Where are the documents? Bring them. You don’t have approval for building. How can we allow lawlessness to continue in the country?” he queried.

The minister confirmed that he had contacted the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff over the matter and that both assured him it would be investigated and resolved. “We are not here to cause chaos, but what I must say is that I will not allow illegal development because someone was a former Chief of Naval Staff. I will not allow it,” he said.

In a follow-up statement signed by Rabi Umar, Assistant Director of Press in the Minister’s Office, Wike described the incident as an act of lawlessness by military personnel allegedly protecting an illegal project. “I did instruct FCTA officials to ensure that nothing takes place since there is no valid building approval or title document. When they came here, I was informed that the military chased them away, so I had to come to see things for myself,” he said.

Umar quoted Wike as reaffirming his commitment to restoring order to the FCT. “It’s really unfortunate, and you heard what the officer said, he was sent by the former Chief of Naval Staff. Simply because he’s a military man, he feels he can use that to intimidate Nigerians. I’m not one of those who will succumb to blackmail,” Wike said.