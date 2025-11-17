Connect with us

Wike camp moves to regain ground after expulsions, convenes emergency PDP BoT, NEC meetings

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has launched its first major pushback following last weekend’s sweeping expulsions by convening emergency meetings of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

A notice issued on Monday by the factional National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu – and shared on X by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka – announced that both meetings will hold on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

According to the schedule, the BoT will meet at 11:00 a.m., while the NEC session will follow at 2:00 p.m. The notice stressed that attendance is crucial, noting that “important matters will be discussed and addressed.”

The move comes in the aftermath of the PDP National Convention in Ibadan, during which several prominent figures – including Wike, Anyanwu, former National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, and Imo PDP Chairman Austin Nwachukwu, were expelled over allegations of anti-party activities.

Their expulsion was proposed by former Deputy National Chairman (South), Bode George, and seconded by Bauchi State PDP Chairman, Samaila Buga. Bauchi State Governor and PDP Governors’ Forum Chair, Bala Mohammed, conducted the voice vote, with delegates overwhelmingly endorsing the motion.

The unfolding events have deepened fractures within the opposition party, as Wike’s loyalists mobilise to challenge the decisions taken in Ibadan and reassert their claim to the party’s structure.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

