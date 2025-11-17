Osun federal appointees celebrate Bola Oyebamiji on birthday, hail his leadership

Federal appointees from Osun State have extended warm birthday felicitations to the Asiwaju of Ikire land and former Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), praising him as an exemplary leader whose impact continues to resonate across public service and community development.

In a jointly signed goodwill message, the appointees commended Oyebamiji’s unwavering commitment to national progress and his steadfast dedication to the welfare of the people. They described him as a dependable brother, trusted ally and statesman whose contributions remain visible and significant within Osun State and beyond.

According to the statement, Oyebamiji’s humility, integrity and results-driven approach have earned him the admiration of colleagues, public servants and political stakeholders nationwide. They further noted his passion for grassroots growth, mentorship of young leaders and calm, methodical approach to leadership as qualities befitting a true servant-leader.

The goodwill message was signed by the following federal appointees:

1. Alhaji Issah Niniola – Senior Special Assistant to the President on Protocol

2. Dr. Charles Akindiji Akinola – MD/CEO, South-West Development Commission (SWDC)

3. Tola Odeyemi – Postmaster General/CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

4. Hon. Oye Omidiran – Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC)

5. Dr. Festus Owoeye Gbadegesin Oyebade – Federal Commissioner, Osun/Oyo States, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC)

Advertisement

6. Dr. Amidu Tadese – Federal Commissioner representing Osun State, National Population Commission (NPC)

7. Hon. Olalede Gboyega – Federal Commissioner representing Osun State, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC)

8. Hon. Eludayo Eluyemi – Federal Commissioner representing Osun State, Federal Character Commission (FCC)

9. Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga – Federal Commissioner, Southwest Zone, National Assembly Service Commission

10. Engr. Olalekan Badmus – Executive Director (Marine & Operations), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

11. Engr. Fatai Taye Adeyemi – Executive Director (Operations), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

12. Engr. Oluremi Omowaye – Executive Director (Project Implementation), Federal Housing Authority (FHA)

13. Hon. Kayode Sowade – Executive Director, Engineering Services, Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA)

Sowade, in his personal remark, applauded Oyebamiji’s tenacity and leadership abilities, describing him as someone “who has what it takes to lead Osun State.”

Advertisement

The appointees prayed for renewed strength, greater accomplishments and continued divine guidance for Oyebamiji, expressing confidence that his life, service and leadership will remain a source of inspiration across Osun and the nation.