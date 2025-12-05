Connect with us

Rivers Assembly rocked as Speaker, 15 lawmakers defect from PDP to APC

Published

1 hour ago

on

Rivers Assembly rocked as Speaker, 15 lawmakers defect from PDP to APC

Rivers State’s political landscape was jolted on Friday as Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, led 15 other lawmakers in defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaewhule announced the mass defection during plenary, citing what he described as a “clear and irreconcilable division” within the PDP as the driving factor behind their move.

The defection immediately alters the balance of power in the House of Assembly and represents a significant escalation in the long-running political crisis that has defined Rivers State since the fallout between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, former governor Nyesom Wike.

The crisis, which has simmered for over a year, has seen repeated clashes between pro-Wike lawmakers and the Fubara-led government, including impeachment attempts, parallel legislative sessions, and court battles over the legitimacy of the Assembly’s leadership. Friday’s defection is expected to intensify these tensions and could have far-reaching implications for governance and upcoming political contests in the state.

Political observers say the realignment strengthens the influence of Wike-aligned forces within the legislature, while the Fubara administration may face fresh challenges in pushing its agenda.

Reactions from the state government and national party officials were still being awaited at the time of reporting.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

