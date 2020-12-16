BY EMEKA EJERE

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has explained that the postponement of the consideration and passage of the 2021 Appropriation Bill to December 21 is due to a late request for expenditure by the executive.

According to Lawan, this is in keeping with the legislative agenda of the 9th Assembly to ensure that the budget maintains a January to December cycle.

Meanwhile, the Senate President has sworn in Dr Stephen Odey to represent Cross River North in the upper legislative chamber.

Senator Odey replaces Senator Rose Oko, who died earlier this year.

The Senate President did not administer the oath of office on Mr Odey alongside other senators-elect on Tuesday because of a court injunction restraining him from swearing him in as his election is being disputed.

No explanation has yet been given for the decision of the senate president to administer the oath of office on Mr Odey.