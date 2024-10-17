Connect with us

Why I will never join AC Milan - Paul Pogba
Published

41 mins ago

on

Why I will never join AC Milan - Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba, embattled France and Juventus midfielder, has said he would never consider joining Italian giants, AC Milan because that would amount to betraying Juventus.

The midfielder who is currently serving suspension over drug related issues, revealed that he had turned down Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to favour Juventus in the last transfer market.

According to a post obtained from Fabrizio Romano’s X handle, the midfield maestro said, “Yes, I turned down Pep Guardiola’s approach to accept the Juventus proposal.

“That story is true”, he told Gazzetta.

Speaking on his decision not to join AC Milan, Pogba noted that even if AC Milan senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls him, he won’t betray Juventus.

Pogba is free to play football again starting from January next year after his four-year ban was reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

There are suggestions of ongoing negotiations between both Juventus and Pogba to terminate the player’s contract.

As a result, the France World Cup winner has been linked with some European clubs, including Marseille.

“Will I join AC Milan? Impossible. Even if Ibrahimović calls me, he knows I won’t betray Juve,” Pogba told Sky Sport.

“I do not see myself with any other jersey. My focus is on getting back into the Juve shirt.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

