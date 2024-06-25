Connect with us

Politics

We've no plan to depose Sultan - Sokoto govt
Advertisement

Politics

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on his way to a US court, set to be freed

Politics

MURIC raises alarm over plan to depose Sultan of Sokoto

Politics

Impasse: President Tinubu's hands tied over Kano, Rivers crises

Interview Politics

There’s need to redesign our political structures to reduce cost - Ladoja

Politics

Sixth state for South East: Ndigbo urge FG to create Anioma State

Politics

Cholera Outbreak: Tinubu's N260bn intervention on PHCs timely, commendable - Oyintiloye

Politics

Peter Obi media commends Tinubu for emulating Obi in boreholes projects

Politics

Labour Party Crisis: Abure, Apapa factions unite to fight against Obi, NLC

Politics

Nigeria poverty capital of the world, needs solutions, not comparisons, Obi tells Tinubu

Politics

We’ve no plan to depose Sultan – Sokoto govt

Published

6 hours ago

on

We've no plan to depose Sultan - Sokoto govt

The Sokoto State government has denied allegations by the Muslim Rights Council (MURIC) that it was plotting to depose His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The state Commissioner for information and societal reorientation Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi on Tuesday said the state government has no plan whatsoever to dethrone the revered monarch, while describing the allegation by MURIC as false and baseless.

Sambo explained that the law guiding the appointment and disposition of traditional rulers in the state had not been changed or even repelled.

News continues after this Advertisement

The Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, on Monday, raised alarm that, Sokoto state government was plotting to depose His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto against the backdrop of the happenings in Kano.

MURIC in a statement cited the removal of 15 traditional rulers for various offences.

Prof Akintola, in a statement further warned that, Muslims Ummah in Nigeria would reject and resist any hostile actions against the Sultan, who happened to be the spiritual leader of all Muslins in Nigeria.

Vice President Kasheem Shettima had while reacting to the alarm raised by MURIC on the alleged planned dethronement of the Sultan, said the Sultan is an institution that must be guarded and jealously protected by all Muslims .

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *