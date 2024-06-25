We’ve no plan to depose Sultan – Sokoto govt

The Sokoto State government has denied allegations by the Muslim Rights Council (MURIC) that it was plotting to depose His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The state Commissioner for information and societal reorientation Hon. Sambo Bello Danchadi on Tuesday said the state government has no plan whatsoever to dethrone the revered monarch, while describing the allegation by MURIC as false and baseless.

Sambo explained that the law guiding the appointment and disposition of traditional rulers in the state had not been changed or even repelled.

The Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, on Monday, raised alarm that, Sokoto state government was plotting to depose His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto against the backdrop of the happenings in Kano.

MURIC in a statement cited the removal of 15 traditional rulers for various offences.

Prof Akintola, in a statement further warned that, Muslims Ummah in Nigeria would reject and resist any hostile actions against the Sultan, who happened to be the spiritual leader of all Muslins in Nigeria.

Vice President Kasheem Shettima had while reacting to the alarm raised by MURIC on the alleged planned dethronement of the Sultan, said the Sultan is an institution that must be guarded and jealously protected by all Muslims .

