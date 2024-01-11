Economy
We’re serious-minded about foreign investments, Gov Otti tells visiting Indonesia ambassador
Dr. Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, says the state is open and serious-minded about partnering willing countries and organisations that can assist in its economic development.
Governor Otti spoke Thursday when he received the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, who came on a working visit.
Besides propositions in education, agriculture and health, the Governor made specific requests on the Indonesian Ambassador on how the Asian country could assist Abia in the area of SMEs, entrepreneurship, technology and sea port development, saying that Abia State Government would be willing to work with investors from Indonesia to develop these sectors of the state’s economy.
“A few requests that we want to make, one of them is the establishment of an entrepreneurship and technology development centre in the state, either in Aba or Umuahia. Umuahia is the state capital, Aba is the industrial and commercial hub.
“Our people are very, very innovative, so all they require is a little support in terms of enabling environment, support in terms of infrastructure, support in terms of seed capital. The government is very serious about providing these kinds of support. When you talk about SMEs, this is where it comes from.
“If we can work together to establish an entrepreneurship and technology centre anywhere in the state, I know you’ve done that for a few countries, you can also do that for us here.
“The other one is that we have decided to build a sea port. Government will partner with the private sector to build a sea port. In one of our local governments, Ukwa East, close to Ukwa-West where we have the oil and gas deposits, we have identified an area where we can build a sea port. If you do have skills and companies that can assist us, we will be very, very interested in working with them,” the Governor said.
He told the Ambassador that Abia is open for business and that government would create the enabling environment for investors to come in and establish.
“I want to reassure you that we are a very serious-minded government in Abia, here. We have opened the state up for business. Your nationals that want to, not just support but also make money out of trade, industry, commerce, technology, we’re open and we will give them all the necessary support to set up their businesses. We will give them security and provide enabling environment for their businesses to grow,” he declared.
Governor Otti, according to a statement from Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, thanked the Ambassador for identifying Abia State as a worthy partner and carrying out an independent assessment on the state’s potential. He expressed optimism that the collaboration would be fruitful.
Speaking earlier, Ambassador Harahap, who was accompanied by his wife, told Governor Otti that his visit was to demonstrate his country’s “sincere commitment to fostering diplomatic cooperation” with Nigeria and “with the great state of Abia”.
He said: “Our visit today signifies Indonesia’s keen interest in establishing meaningful partnerships in crucial sectors: Namely: Trade, Investment, Agriculture, Education, Technology, Construction and Works, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, as well as Entrepreneurship.”
According to him, those sectors hold the key to unlocking shared economic prosperity and creating opportunities for the people of Indonesia and Abia State.
The Ambassador said that they are excited to welcome the business community from Abia State to dig more opportunities with Indonesia. He maintained that their research shows that Abia has potential for possible collaborations.
“From our findings about Abia, your State has enormous natural resources and played important role in the region. We recognise the agricultural potential of your region and envision collaboration between Indonesia and Abia State businesses in areas such as food processing, agricultural machinery, and irrigation”
In the area of education, he stated that Indonesia is pleased to offer scholarship opportunities to bright and ambitious students from Abia State, adding that, “There will be financial assistance offered by our government to pursue doctoral, master and under-graduate degree in one of Indonesian universities.
CBN names new CEOs for Union Bank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, announced the appointment of new executive officers for Union, Keystone and Polaris banks.
The appointment follows the dissolution of the board of the financial firms.
In a statement signed by Sidi-Ali Hakama, CBN’s acting director of corporate communication, the newly appointed executives for Union Bank are Yetunde Oni, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) and Mannir Ubali Ringim, executive director (ED).
The CBN said Hassan Imam and Chioma A. Many will lead the affairs of Keystone Bank as CEO and ED, respectively.
The apex bank also named Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola and Chris Onyeka Ofikulu as the CEO and ED of Polaris Bank respectively.
According to the regulator, the new executive officers will now oversee the affairs of the banks with immediate effect.
On January 10, 2023, the CBN dissolved the boards of the three banks with immediate effect, citing some infractions ranging from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.
Imam will take over from Olaniran Olayinka, who has served as the CEO and MD of Keystone Bank, since 2020 when he assumed the position.
With a wealth of 25 years of experience in various aspects of banking, Imam has consistently leveraged his expertise to enhance market share across critical sectors.
Imam also holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and has pursued two master’s degrees, including an MBA. He is an alumnus of Business School Netherlands and is a member of the Chartered Public Accountant.
Prior to his appointment to lead Polaris Bank, Lawal was the former executive director at Sterling Bank. Until his new appointment, he was the CEO of Intermediate Equity Partners Ltd — a financial consultancy firm incorporated in Lagos on October 4, 2018.
On her part, Oni will leverage her 25 years of experience in leading Union Bank as CEO. Her academic background includes a degree in economics from the University of Ibadan in 1991, executive training at Oxford University in 2016, and an MBA in business administration from Bangor University in 2020.
She is known for her role in originating client solutions, managing teams, and talent development, and is recognised as a tenacious leader with a track record of navigating complex business decisions.
Oni’s banking career started at Prime Merchant Bank Treasury & Money Markets Group from where she joined Ecobank Nigeria as a relationship manager in the Institutional Banking Group for 11 years (1994 – 2005).
Human capital development critical in repositioning NASENI – Halilu
From left: Executive Director of Information, Protocol and New Media, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Segun Ayeoyenikan; Director of Manufacturing Services, NASENI, Dr. Olayode Olasupo; Deputy Director Information, NASENI, Mr. Chima Akwaja; Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu; CEO, Cerca Africa, Sam Obafemi; S.A to the EVC on Intergovernmental Relations and Partnerships, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru and P.A to NASENI CEO, Sufyan Baffa, at the flag-off a 5-day training for Information, Protocol and New Media Officers of the agency by the NASENI CEO at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja recently
. Director of Information pledges new approach to communication after training
The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has stated that investing in human capital development and staff motivation remain the best ways of repositionaing the gency into a power-house of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) at the global scene.
In his keynote address, at the opening ceremony of a 5-day training for Information, New Media and Protocol staff of the agency drawn from the headquarters and institutes, on New Media and Protocol Strategies for a Modern Government Agency in the 21st century, held at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja, Mr. Halilu said that investing in staff training and development was vital for the success of any organization.
“We are building a new NASENI where one of the overarching goals is to have well trained employees with knowledge and requisite technical, vocational and management skills required for the agency’s growth and technology advancement.
“This oreorientation would equip us to bring to fruition the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed TinubuAdministration and also the Eight Priority Areas of the administration”, he said.
Buttressing the mandate of the agency, the NASENI boss noted that the agency’s mission is to drive Nigeria’s rapid industrialization through the new three Cs of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialization.
He added that in the past four months since he took over the leadership of NASENI, the agency has embarked on new partnerships and collaborations aimed at turning NASENI’s over 150 scientific and technological prototypes, products and intellectual properties rights (IPR) into finished products.
“We have signed multibillion dollars new Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) and revived old ones with international technical partners to establish coal-based fertilizer plant, Lithium processing and Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for Agric afforestation, smart solar irrigation, tractor repairs and crop traceability for food security”, he further explained.
He added that the 5-day intensive training programme will enable information and Protocol staff of the agency to catch-up with the current trends and international standards required for Mastering the Intricacies of New Media and Protocol Strategies that would take the agency to greater heights.
“We have assembled about forty-one (41) staff responsible for information and protocol activities from our headquarters and institutes to benefit from this training.
“This training will upskill the crop of staffto communicate our new strategy and partnerships to different publics”, he stated.
The NASENI boss said that he was confident that by the end of the training, the staff of Information, Protocol and New Media Unit would be equipped with requisite skills to be at par with contemporaries in the public and private sectors as well as those in international sphere.
The Coordinating Director, Engineering Infrastructure, Prof. Bagudu Dansheu Gwadangaji, who was ably represented by Engr. Dr. Olayode Olasupo, urged the information staff to adapt to new media and protocol strategies to ensure the continued success and relevance of NASENI.
Encouraging the participants, he said, “Your presence at this training signifies not only personal and professional growth but also a collective effort to enhance our capabilities as a forward-thinking government agency.
“I encourage you to actively engage in the sessions, collaborate with your peers, and absorb the wealth of knowledge that this training has to offer.
“The insights gained here will understandably contribute to your skills, allowing you to make valuable contributions to our ICT initiatives”, he said.
Also, the Coordinating Director, Science Infrastructure, Prof Umar Ibrahim Gaya, stated that the theme of the training was timely as it will equip participants with necessary skills and tools to combat fake news which can affect organizations negatively.
“When you talk about NASENI, so many things come to mind. As an agency with first line charge from the Federation Account, there is likely to be fake news out there about us.
“Therefore, this training will help equip the participants to separate information from misinformation and misrepresentation.
“We hope your deliberations will help the EVC/CEO and management to achieve the agency’s mandate”, Prof. Gaya added.
In his welcome address, the Director of Information, Protocol and New Media Unit, Mr. Segun Ayeoyenikan, commended the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Halilu for making staff motivation, development and productivity top priorities in his agenda since he assumed the position as EVC/CEO barely four Months ago.
He said in an era defined by rapid advancement, the training was a crucial step towards navigating the complexities of digital age, adding that the new slogan in the media profession and business world is “You either communicate or you are easily forgotten, because of the complexities or sophistication of the society wherein we live today”.
Throwing more light on the training, he said the training for the communication and media arm of the agency, the first of its kind in 33 years, was indeed timely with the wave of reforms currently sweeping across the agency with the coming on board of a techpreneur, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu.
“The Information, New Media and Protocol Department play a critical role of projecting the image, products, mission and vision of the agency amongst its technology end-users and critical stakeholders.
“The EVC/CEO has committed to building a 21st century institution built on the 3 core principles of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialization guided by a strategic corporate plan which ensures that NASENI’s human and material resources are optimally harnessed with a view to achieving the Federal Government’s Industrialization drive.
While welcoming the participants to the training, he pointed out that the training marked the beginning of a journey towards an enhanced popularization of digital skills communication and knowledge sharing within the NASENI headquarters and institutes’ information and protocol, more effectively.
Pointing out that the knowledge acquired from this training promised to reposition NASENI into one of the foremost agencies of the Federal Government, he called on all the participants to see the training as a call to duty and to ensure use of the opportunity and strive for excellence.
Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank
The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria’s inflation will ease in 2024 as the effects of last year’s foreign exchange (FX) market and petrol subsidy reforms continue to wane.
The Bretton Woods institution made the projection in its ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report for January 2024.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last year announced a change in the operations in the FX market by collapsing all the exchange windows into the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window.
The market has continued to record high levels of fluctuations since the reform, worsening Nigeria’s inflation which currently stands at 28.2 percent.
Another major reform implemented by the federal government was the removal of the petrol subsidy.
Speaking on its outlook for the country’s economy, the World Bank, said the structural reforms will boost fiscal revenue over the period in Nigeria.
The bank also said the country’s per capita income will return to its pre-pandemic level by 2025.
Per capita income (PCI) or total income measures the average income earned per person in a given area (city, region, country) in a specified year.
“Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025 — up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage point, respectively, since June — as macro-fiscal reforms gradually bear fruits,” World Bank said.
“The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.
“Growth is expected to be driven mainly by agriculture, construction, services, and trade.
”Inflation should gradually ease as the effects of last year’s exchange rate reforms and removal of fuel subsidies fade.
“These structural reforms are expected to boost fiscal revenue over the forecast period”.
The multilateral institution added that growth in sub Saharan Aftica is expected to pick up in 2024 and 2025, approaching its average rate of the past two decades.
