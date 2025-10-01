“We’re fortunate to have you as our father”: Asanike hails Oyero for Olubadan coronation success

Prince Kola Asanike, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and philanthropist, has lauded Chief Bayo Oyero, chairman of the Olubadan Coronation Committee, for his pivotal role in the successful installation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

In a statement, Asanike described Oyero as “a father to all,” commending his leadership, organisational skills and commitment, which ensured that the week-long coronation ceremonies were seamless and befitting of Ibadan’s cultural pride.

“We are truly fortunate to have you as our father,” Asanike said. “The success of this coronation reflects your dedication and sacrifice for the unity and progress of Ibadanland.”

He noted that Oyero’s service to Ibadan transcends the coronation, recalling his contributions as former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and his consistent role as a bridge between the city’s past and future.

Chief Oyero, a respected elder statesman, coordinated the planning and execution of the coronation activities, which drew dignitaries from across Nigeria, including President Bola Tinubu, governors, ministers, traditional rulers, and thousands of Ibadan indigenes from home and abroad.

The ceremonies, which culminated in Oba Ladoja’s crowning on Friday, September 26, were widely praised as colourful and well-organised, showcasing Ibadan’s rich cultural traditions and reaffirming the city’s place in Yoruba heritage.

Asanike said the event would be remembered as one of the most outstanding in recent history.

“You gave us a coronation we can be proud of,” he added. “It was not just about tradition; it was about excellence, about showing the world the dignity of Ibadanland.”

He concluded with a personal tribute: “On behalf of the younger generation of Ibadan sons and daughters, I say thank you, Baba Oyero. Your wisdom and guidance remind us that leadership is service, not privilege.”