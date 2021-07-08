Adebayo Obajemu

Wema Bank has launched a new reward scheme under which customers will win prizes over the next nine months.

Effective from July 1, the bank will be rewarding its customers with cash prizes to appreciate them for their unwavering loyalty and patronage.

The reward scheme, known as ‘5 for 5’, will run for nine months and will see some customers move up the social status ladder as millionaires emerge in the promo draws that will cover many customers in different locations in the country.

In the promo, N31.5 million would be given away to customers in nine months by the bank marking its 76th anniversary this year.

There is a monthly grand prize of N1 million for a customer, N100,000 for 20 customers and N10,000 consolation prizes for 50 customers monthly. These give a total of 71 people getting rewarded each month.

Retail Divisional Head, Wema Bank Plc, Dotun Ifebogun, said the promo is open to new and old customers.

“All they need to do to win is fund their accounts with at least N5,000 and carry out a minimum of five transactions on either ALAT, USSD or with their cards, monthly and maintain a minimum account balance of N10,000 at the end of the month,” Ifebogun said.

He noted that the unique thing about the ‘5 for 5’ promo is the equal chance it gives everyone to participate.

According to him, the promo is another way of putting a smile on the faces of its customers and changing their lives for good.

“It is open to new and existing customers and those who reactivate their accounts. To meet those needs, banks need to make customer experience the starting point for process design hence our desire to reward as they transact.

“’5 for 5’ is unique because our customers nationwide have the chance to become millionaires every month after electronic draws. We are known for going the extra mile to give our customers the best, and this is just one of our numerous ways of appreciating them,” Ifebogun said