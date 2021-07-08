Adebayo Obajemu

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc on Wednesday published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2021. The report been the first to hit the market was quite impressive as the company recorded growth in its top line and bottom line figures.

A turnover of N785.476 million was reported, up by 35.02% from N581.762 million reported in Q2 2020.

Profit after tax for the six months period grew by 99.36% to N300 million from N150.53 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Mortgage Bank increased to 7 kobo from 4 kobo, which translates to 99.36% growth year on year.

At the share price of N1.32, the P.E ratio of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank stands at 18.34x with earnings yield of 5.45%