Adebayo Obajemu

The unaudited financial report of Wema Bank for the period ended, September 30, 2020 revealed a gross earnings of N57.83 billion, down by 10.79% when compared to the gross earnings of N64.83 billion in Q3’19.

Profit before tax of N3.06 billion was achieved in nine months, down by 35.31% from N4.73 billion in Q3’19.

Profit after Tax for the period under review was N2.64 billion, down by 35% from N4.09 billion achieved the previous year. Earnings per share dropped to 7 kobo from 11 kobo.

Relative to the current share price of N0.77, P.E ratio of Wema Bank is estimated as 11x with earnings yield of 9.09%.

Commenting on the result, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Ademola Adebise said:

“We are pleased that our performance has improved significantly on the back of increased economic activities across the country; we recorded a better 3rd quarter compared to the 2nd quarter though average numbers still slightly below their 2019 peak volumes. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, the Bank recorded gross earnings of N57.83billion and Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N3.06billion. Customer Deposit closed at N701.84billion, representing a 21.58% year-to-date (YTD) growth. Despite the tough regulatory regime on cash reserve ratio (CRR), Wema Bank continues to support various sectors of the economy as witnessed in the 24.39% growth in loans to N359.8billion.”

In response to the impact of Covid-19, the bank played a role in supporting local, state and federal efforts in providing relief to those impacted directly and indirectly. We also supported customers through the suspension of loan repayment for SMEs, customized loan extension and moratorium, increased customer engagement through webinars, online channel availability and customer support. To help in the rebuilding and healing process from the effect of the recent #EndSARS protest, Wema Bank has reached out to all its customers to not only empathize but work with them to create tailored solutions to enable them get their business back on track.

The pace of Digital adoption and automation has accelerated across the country and indeed the globe in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are pleased as a Bank to have been ahead of the curve with ALAT, Nigeria’s First Fully Digital Bank. In the last quarter, we upgraded to ALAT 4.0 with a whole new personalized experience, thus allowing our customers to do much more with ALAT. Our focus for the next three years is to continue to transit ALAT and the larger Bank to becoming the “Dominant digital banking platform” in Nigeria and we are confident that we can achieve this feat”

Ademola Adebise, further commented that “during the last quarter, the Bank further strengthened its governance structures with changes on the Board. The Bank appointed Mr. Oluwole Ajimisinmi as an Executive Director and also appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director – Mrs Ibiye Ekong”.

2020 has been one of the most challenging years in recent history but the Bank remains resilient and has committed to keep delivering value added services to its customers and stakeholders as it has done over the last 75 years. The Bank expects to close the year in line with targets and expectations.

Established in 1945, Wema Bank is as Commercial Bank with National authorisation and operates in over 150 branches across Nigeria. WEMA Bank is the pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank ALAT and one of Nigeria’s most resilient banks. With over 75 years in the business of banking, the bank has remained innovative in delivering value to its stakeholders