CVR: Let's participate massively, Olawale Rasheed urges Osun residents

Published

18 seconds ago

on

CVR: Let's participate massively, Olawale Rasheed urges Osun residents

The spokesperson to Osun state governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed has urged the residents of the state , especially youths attaining 18 years to massively participate in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for the betterment of the state.

Olawale stated this in a statement personally issued and signed in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, being registered as eligible voters enable the citizens of the state to choose rightly during the forthcoming governorship election.

He encouraged those that have lost their permanent voters card and those that got their own displaced to visit INEC website for replacement registration.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voter registration exercise is currently ongoing across Osun State. Online registration is live at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org, while physical/in-person registration will continue at all INEC Local Government Offices and designated centres starting August 25th, 2025, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, Monday to Friday”

“I urge all residents, especially our youths and first-time voters, to take advantage of this opportunity and register without delay. Your voter’s card is more than an identification—it is your voice, your power, and your stake in shaping the future of Osun State and Nigeria”

“By participating, you ensure the continuity of the good governance and progress we are witnessing under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke. Let us come out in large numbers and show the unity, responsibility, and civic spirit that define Osun people”

“Do not wait—register online now or visit the nearest INEC centre to secure your voter’s card and make your voice count” he added.

