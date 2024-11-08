We need both spiritual, physical powers to solve Nigeria’s problems – Prophet Omoyele

The general overseer of the Christ Love Family Ministry (CLOFAM) Aba – Layan, Ibadan Oyo state capital, Prophet (Dr) Victor Omoyele has said that Nigeria needs both spiritual and physical powers to solve the problems bedeviling the country.

Prophet Omoyele who stated this while speaking with journalists during a five-day crusade tagged “CRY NO MORE,” said Nigerians need to pray for political office holders because they cannot do it all on their own but with the assistance of citizens .

Speaking on the state of the nation, Prophet Omoyele maintained that for now the economy of Nigeria is not encouraging at all, noting that an average Nigerian can’t afford three square meals a day because of the harsh economic situation, which has affected the living standard with high cost of food stuff and other essentials.

He advised President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to be sensitive to the ordeals of the masses because it is obvious that 80 percent of Nigerians are living in abject poverty and that is the main reason why the president should as a matter of urgency initiate programs that would be beneficial to the entire citizens of Nigeria.

Prophet Omoyele urged President Tinubu to fashion out new modalities that would effectively enable Nigerians, especially, those in the rural areas, to benefit in the palliatives which people complained are not properly distributed.

He noted that by now those in government should have done something about the incessant hike in the prices of petroleum products which has compounded the hardships that Nigerians are currently going through.

Prophet Omoyele in his sermon, urged men of God to be weary about love of money so that they would not fall into the temptations of evil men now pretending to love working for God.

He warned that a lot of politicians are now parading churches to entice men of God with their ill – gotten wealth. Giving himself as an example, he said a politician came to him and offered him huge amount of money for spiritual blessings which he rejected because God said the money is not acceptable for his work.

“That is why all good men of God must be extra careful because, at the end of the day, we would give account of our stewardship to the Almighty God,” he said.