The Nigerian Navy says six suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were killed during a gun battle at Awkuzu in Anambra state on Monday, August 9.

Commander Officer of Naval Outpost in Onitsha, Adekunle Okeniyi, in a statement also described as false the alleged killing of two of its personnel during the incident.

According to him, the group attacked the troops but were repelled.

“The attention of the Naval Outpost, Onitsha has been drawn to some false publications that on the 9th August 2001, two naval personnel were killed at Awkuzu during a gun duel with suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra state,” he said.

“The Naval Outpost Onitsha clearly refutes this fake news and wishes to state categorically that none of our own personnel suffered any casualty during the gun duel.

“Rather, the troops fought gallantly and were able to repel the attack which resulted in the loss of six suspected IPOB members while others suffered serious injury.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Naval Outpost Onitsha calls for an immediate halt to the circulation of this fake news and wishes to advise the general public to disregard this fake news.”