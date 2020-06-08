OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (CoS), Tukur Buratai has said troops in the Northeast have recorded tremendous achievements in the war against Boko Haram.

The army chief who spoke to journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said troops have killed 1,429 Boko insurgents and arrested 166 informants in the region in the last two months.

“The troops are putting in their best and that has resulted in the tremendous successes we are recording. The fight is still ongoing and over 1,429 of this Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralised and we have arrested over 166 Boko haram terrorists informants, their spies, couriers on logistics and their coordinators in the villages, the towns and even the forest,” he said.

“This is a tremendous achievement. Our intelligence corps along with the Department of State Services and of course our good friends the civilian Joint Task Force CJTF, have worked very hard to see that this is achieved and I assure you that things will continue to improve as the days go by.”

Buratai said the focus of the army is not only on the region but also on other parts of the country having security issues.

“With this brief that I gave him (Buhari) this morning, is further confirmation of what he has been receiving and so far, so good, he is impressed with the performance of the troops in the north-east and the effort put in so far has paid off. We will continue to deal with the situation, not only in the Northeast but all other parts of the country,” he said.