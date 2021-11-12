Nigeria’s federal government says it has disbursed the sum of N58 billion in two months to the underprivileged under the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme.

Hajia Halima Shehu, National Programme Coordinator, Household Uplifting Programme – Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP–CCT) disclosed this on Thursday, in Yola.

Shehu, according to NAN, stated that the programme is directed mainly at people who live in rural areas where poverty and hunger is on the rise.

She said, ”As we are all aware that poverty and hunger are high and prevalent among rural dwellers, especially, female-headed households with poor sources of income in Nigeria.

”In furtherance to that, the Federal Government established the Household Uplifting Programme – Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP – CCT), with a slogan ‘ Beta don come’ to help alleviate the poverty of the poor.

” In line with the programme, in the last two months, across the country, the Federal Government has disbursed the sum of N58 billion naira to the less privileged.”

She urged state governments to provide a budget line for the programme to support implementation in the areas of monitoring and supervision of payment, supervision of income-generating activities of beneficiaries and maintenance of office and equipment.

For Adamawa State, she stated that recent training in the state aimed at enrolling additional 23,134 households, to bring the total number of beneficiaries to 64,268 households in the state. The beneficiaries would receive N10,000 naira monthly, as total beneficiaries in the state include 41,134 benefiting households involving a total of 149,282