The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed speculations that its selection committee has chosen Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, as its vice-presidential candidate.

Report had emerged that the party’s panel settled for Wike as the first choice for the VP ticket.

On Tuesday, the PDP Selection Committee met to fulfill its mandate of recommending a running mate for Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on the development in Abuja, Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said reports in the media that the PDP has picked Wike could only be in the realm of rumour.

He said the National Working Committee is currently looking into the matter and consulting, in order to consider the best vice presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 elections.

“We have a process as a party, because we are organic. We follow through the processes. We recognize the importance of participatory democracy, ensuring that every stakeholder and organ of the party is involved in our decision-making process,”

“This is the beginning of the process, consideration and advisory body need to get to the level where, in consultation with the presidential candidate, they will deliberate on who is most suitable. That process is ongoing, so any report of a particular candidate at this point is probably premature,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ologunagba, who emphasized that PDP has kickstarted its process, informed that the NWC will be meeting today (Wednesday) at 11 AM, saying that it is expected that the advisory board will be considered.

“We do our things in processes, the process doesn’t just come like you press a computer and get an answer. We follow the process, because human elements are involved, with interests and concerns. We have considered all interests of the country, particularly in terms of unity and capacity,” he said.