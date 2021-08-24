Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has maintained that his government is determined to end open grazing in the state.

Akeredolu who spoke during a visit by the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of zone 17 in Akure, Ondo state capital, Ene Okon, to his office on Monday, maintained that there is no going back on the ban on open grazing, noting that the law will be enforced when finally put in place.

“Amotekun is established by Law. Let us all work together. It is clear that the essence of the creation of Amotekun is community policing,” he said.

“And since the number of police is being depleted daily and the level of crime is increasing, it will be difficult to spread out with your limited number. Since Police can not be everywhere, Amotekun is here for collaboration.”

Akeredolu appreciated the Police Commissioner for the visit, noting that Amotekun was not established to compete with other security agencies but to complement the existing security agencies.

In his remarks, Okon praised the governor for his doggedness in the creation of the State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’, saying Akeredolu has laid a solid foundation for community policing with the creation of the security outfit.

“I know Ondo was one of the endangered states in terms of farmers/herders clashes. But the story has changed. Ondo is now one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. You have made the job of the police and other security agencies simple. I know I am coming here to rest because you have done most of the job,” he said.

“I have been reading and hearing your doggedness on the creation and operation of Amotekun. Some people may have a different perception about Amotekun but you have enhanced Community Policing through Amotekun. Amotekun is one of the veritable organs for community policing. It is a great bridge between the police and the Community.

“You have created a very good atmosphere for me to work here because you have done your job as a Chief Security Officer.

” I am to work with you in conjunction with the Commissioner of Police. I assure you, with the commissioner of Police, we are going to move Ondo to the next level security-wise.”

Okon also appreciated Akeredolu’s effort in the creation of Zone 17 and thanked him for the numerous works done in the zonal headquarters