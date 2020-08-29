OBINNA EZUGWU

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has called on members of the National Assembly to reject the Water Resources Bill 2020 recently currently before it.

Ortom who made the call in a tweet on Saturday, alleged that the Bill is another version of currently suspended Cattle Colonies and Ruga settlement for Fulani herdsmen which the government sought to implement across the country last year.

The Benue governor advised the lawmakers therefore, to toe the path of honour and reject the Bill since, according to him, it’s not in national interest.

“I urge our distinguished Senators and House of Reps members to realize that the National Water Resources Bill is not in the interest of the country,” Ortom wrote via his handle @GovSamuelOrtom

“It is another version of Ruga and cattle colonies. They should toe the path of honour and reject the bill as the 8th Assembly did.”