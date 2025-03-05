Connect with us

VIDEOS: Akpabio denies sexual harassment allegations, as Natasha files petition 
Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has denied allegations of sexual harassment made against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio denied the allegation on Wednesday during the Senate’s plenary session after a one-week break.

“At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother and I have always upheld respect for women. I was even awarded the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio said he had been receiving calls about the matter since February 25 and was aware of the discussions on social media.

He urged Nigerians and the media to avoid making conclusions, asking them to wait for the court’s decision.

Shortly after his comments, Akpoti-Uduaghan raised a petition under Order 40, accusing him of sexual harassment and abuse of office.

The Senate referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct for further investigation.

The controversy started in February when a seat rearrangement led to a clash between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio.

The disagreement has created tension in the Senate, raising concerns about proper conduct among lawmakers.

On Wednesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan sat in her new seat but refused to stand when Akpabio entered the chamber — a break from the usual tradition of showing respect to the presiding officer

