VIDEO: Police deploy personnel as NLC, ASUU protest holds

The Nigerian Police have deployed their operatives to strategic locations in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country critical as the nationwide protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) takes place today, Tuesday.

The force had warned thugs to stay off the streets or face the law.

The NLC opted to join ASUU in its struggle after several meetings between the academic union and the government ended in deadlock.

ASUU’s demands include the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.

The protest starting today is expected to hold at all state capitals while the mega rally would take place in Abuja on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

In a bid to prevent a security breach or attack on the participants by thugs, the police have said they are set to deploy their operatives in all protest venues nationwide, Punch reports.

A source at the Force Headquarter who spoke to Punch said, “We will deploy our men; that is standard procedure. Our duty is to ensure the safety of lives and property during any public protest or rally. We can’t stop the unions or other Nigerians from holding rallies or peaceful protests.’’

Also, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has readied its personnel to protect the protesters and Nigerians at protest grounds.

“We understand that at times like this, thugs would want to take advantage and launch their attacks. Among those we will be deploying apart from the armed and unarmed personnel are men from our intelligence department” the agency’s spokesperson, Shola Odumosu said.

Earlier, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige had cautioned the NLC and ASUU against the demonstration, saying he received a security report from the Department of State Services that the rally might be hijacked by hoodlums.

But the police have issued a warning to hoodlums that might be planning to attack protesters or hijack the protests.

Police commissioners across the country have also said their officers are ready to protect protesters and make sure they are not harassed by hoodlums.

Meanwhile, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, has declared that if the Federal Government fails to meet ASUU’s demands, a three-day warning strike will commence immediately after the rally.

Wabba while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 18th NLC Rain School 2022 in Uyo said “The protest happening tomorrow (today) is not a solidarity protest but a protest of NLC against government actions that lead to our universities being shut down and our kids staying at home instead of going to school.

“All the unions directly involved in the strike are NLC affiliates and their members are part of NLC.

“We have taken three levels of decision. First is the protest which is going to be nationwide.

“After the protest, a three-day national warning strike will start, and if they fail to resolve the issues and bring back our kids to school, we go on indefinite strike. That is the decision of our National Executive Council.

“What will be helpful for them is to check the timeline we have given for them to resolve the issues.

Wabba also decried the worsening of the economic condition saying he never knew that the exchange rate has moved within a week from N630 to N670.

Describing the situation as very frightening, the NLC boss believes it’ll erode the purchasing power of workers.