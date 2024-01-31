VIDEO: Ekiti woman laments, says murdered traditional ruler ordered them to vote APC

A woman has been captured in a viral video lamenting the killing of villagers by suspected herdsmen in Ekiti.

The assailants killed two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, David Ogunsola, on Monday.

The traditional rulers were said to be returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti in a vehicle being driven by one of their counterparts, the Alara of Ikole Ekiti, Adebayo Fatoba, when gunmen struck at a community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Monday.

They were killed in the ambush, while Fatoba fled the scene.

This is even as the gunmen on the same Monday abducted nine schoolchildren and teachers in the same Ekiti, and have already demanded N100m for their release.

The woman in the video shared by Drive News could be heard lamenting in Yoruba language saying that the king who was killed by the bandits sat down on election day and was instructing them to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“During election, the monarch asked everyone to be voting APC, he’s the one in town. Excellency, it has happened it’s has happened, we know God will expose them, whoever is dead is dead. Look at all monarch in Ikole local government all seated,” she said.

“When they are killing kings what’s the fate of ordinary villagers? Fulani herdsmen have been killing us for long, and I know you will find solution to the killings. We are grateful for coming, but don’t leave us.”

