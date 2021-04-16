By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

In order to curb the insecurity bedeviling the country, the government at all level should work assiduously in putting community policing in place.

This was the assertion of the Commandant General of the Vigilante Group of Nigerian (VGN), Dr. Usman Mohammed Jahun (FSI) while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun state capital during a security sensitization/seminar for the officers and men of the group in the state.

Jahun noted that community policing will bring a lasting solution to the incessant security challenges the nation is facing.

He pointed out that the officers and men of VGN have been working round the clock in curbing the insecurity menace been faced by the country.

Jahun gave kudos to some state governors who he said, have demonstrated passion for community policing.

He particularly thanked the Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for his support for the corp in the state, while imploring other state governors to follow suit by supporting vigilante group of Nigerian in their states along with other security agencies so that there would be crime free society

Earlier in his welcome address, Osun State commandant of group, Mr. Hello Wasiu Aderemi said the group has been waxing stronger in the area of protecting the lifes and properties of the people of the state .

He applauded the CG for the wisdom he is using in piloting the affairs of the group in the country.