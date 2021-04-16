By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The apex body of Ileogbo indigenes, in Ayedire local government of Osun state, Ileogbo Unity Forum (IUF) has berated Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, Telu 1, for inviting Fulani herdsmen to come and settle down in Iwo, saying, it’s intent and purpose is capable of engendering an influx of all manner of Fulani herdsmen into the three local governments that made up of Iwo federal constituency.

The group in a press release jointly signed by its national president, Mr. Anthony Owolabi FCS and Dr. Ayokunle Adedokun, social and publicity secretary, noted that the decision of the monarch will by implication constitute unimaginable threat to security of lives and property of the people in the area.

According to the union, though there is freedom of movement, the ancient town of Ileogbo will not subscribed to influx of the Fulani herdsmen into any part of Ayedire, Iwo and Olaoluwa local government in general and Ileogbo kingdom in particular.

They noted that the threat the invite will pose on the people of the area would be enormous.

“It’s with pains and bitterness that will recall the bitter experience of the past which led to the attack of old Ileogbo by Fulani mercenaries that were contracted by Iwo community to wage war on the ancient town of Ileogbo around 1820, the repeat of which we don’t want to experience again,” the statement said.

“While assuring all law abiding Fulani who have been residing in Ileogbo kingdom for ages of our continued hospitality, we urge them not to play host to criminal elements who may want to infiltrate their ranks for purpose of perpetrating evil acts, we want peace and developments in Ileogbo.”