Uzodimma sacks 27 Imo LGA council bosses

By Ori Martins, Owerri

The Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has sacked the 27-man Interim Management Committee(IMC) chairmen.

In a release made available to journalists in Owerri by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Oguwuike Nwachuku, Uzodimma dissolved the 27 LGA bosses, Thursday after a closed door meeting with them at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House.

According to the release, “At the meeting, Governor Uzodimma thanked them for the services they rendered in their different local government areas since their appointment about two and half years ago and for their loyalty.

“He also reminded them of his resolve to hold the Local Government Area election in Imo State any moment from now and the need for him to appoint Sole Administrators who will oversee the coming election”.

It was gathered that Uzodimma equally informed the dissolved IMC chairmen that his government would not hesitate to engage their services in other areas they would be found capable as APC members.

Responding, the chairman of ALGON in Imo State, Mr Willie Okoliogo, who doubles as the chairman of Oru West Council, promised to remain loyal to the government of Uzodimma, Imo government and the APC.