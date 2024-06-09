‘Beware of Fraud,’ ADF raises alarm over use its name to extort Ndigbo in diaspora

…Points accusing fingers at Prof Nwala

The AlaIgbo Development Foundation (ADF) says its attention has been drawn to the activities of impersonators who, according to it, are using the name of the organization to engage in fraudulent acts of extorting funds from innocent and unsuspecting members of the public and ADF members in the Diaspora.

The ADF which disclosed this in a statement by Abia Onyike, its national secretary, said the group of impersonators “led by the former President of ADF, Prof Uzodinma Nwala,” placed an advert for a zoom meeting titled: “ADF Global Members Fundraising for her 10th Anniversary”, slated for 10th June, 2024, ostensibly to solicit for funds for their selfish interests, warning that such fundraising was not authorised.

“ADF wishes to make it categorically clear that it has not authorized anybody or group of persons to engage in fundraising activities for any 10th Anniversary Celebrations or any other event whatsoever,” the statement said.

“Take note that Prof Nwala, himself in the advert under reference, signed as the Pioneer President of ADF, which rightly presupposes that there is an incumbent ADF President, who succeeded him. So, where did he get the authorization to engage in fundraising activities after he had served out his tenure as National President,or is he trying to use the platform to raise fund for his retirement from the services of ADF.

“ADF, therefore, wishes to alert the general public and ADF members in the Diaspora to discountenance the call for zoom meeting and fundraising and all such related acts of duplicity as the ADF leadership has not authorized any fundraising activities.

“We implore all and sundry to ignore the antics of Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, which is a desperate ploy organized to defraud and to dupe the public.”

