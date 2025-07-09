US restricts Nigerians to single-entry, 3-month visas

The United States Department of State has disclosed changes to its reciprocal non-immigrant visa policy that affect Nigerian citizens. Beginning immediately, most U.S. non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians will be single-entry visas valid for three months.

In a statement on the website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the Department of State said visas issued before July 8, 2025, will maintain their original validity and terms.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria noted that visa reciprocity is an ongoing process subject to periodic review, which may lead to adjustments in the number of permitted entries or the duration of visa validity. Updated information on visa reciprocity for all countries is available on the U.S. Department of State website.

The U.S. Department of State emphasized that its visa criteria aim to safeguard the integrity of U.S. immigration systems by adhering to global technical and security standards. These criteria include ensuring the issuance of secure travel documents, limiting visa overstays, and sharing relevant security and criminal information to enhance public safety.

Officials from the U.S. Mission said they are working with Nigerian government agencies to help Nigeria meet these standards. The statement recognized the efforts of Nigeria’s immigration and security authorities toward aligning with international best practices but noted that challenges remain.

Nigerian travellers were advised to comply fully with visa terms and ensure their travel documents are genuine and current. The U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with Nigeria through business, education, and cultural exchanges, emphasizing continued cooperation with Nigerian officials to promote safe and lawful travel between the two countries.