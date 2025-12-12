US lawmakers return from Nigeria, to brief Trump on ‘shocking, harrowing’ accounts of  killings

A United States congressional delegation led by Congressman Riley Moore has wrapped up a fact-finding mission to Nigeria amid reports of widespread killings, particularly targeting Christian communities, and is expected to brief President Donald Trump before the end of the month.

The five-member team arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, visiting Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, survivors of terrorist attacks, Christian leaders, and traditional rulers—especially in Benue State, an area described by the delegation as one of the most affected by the violence. They also met with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

‘Shocking and harrowing’ accounts

Speaking on Fox News on Thursday, Moore described the mission as “the most disturbing experience of my career,” citing accounts of brutal attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani and Islamic extremists.

He recounted meeting a woman who witnessed five of her children killed while she was pregnant and later delivered her baby in an IDP camp. “You can see that her soul has literally left her body,” Moore said. “There are countless stories like these.”

Another woman, he said, lost her husband, two daughters, and unborn child during a single attack. Moore said such cases suggest that Christian communities are being deliberately targeted.

High-risk mission

Due to security concerns, the delegation moved across Benue State in armoured vehicles, meeting Catholic and Protestant leaders, bishops, and community heads to gather what Moore called “ground truth.”

“Benue is one of the most dangerous states in Nigeria. This is where the majority of Christians are being murdered for their faith,” he said. Moore also dismissed claims that the violence is driven by land disputes or climate change. “For those who say this is about climate change or economics – why would you burn down a church or attack an IDP camp shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’? The answer is clear – they are trying to erase Christians from their ancestral homeland.”

Report to Trump

Moore confirmed that President Trump tasked him and House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole with compiling a comprehensive report and making recommendations. “We will report back to the President by the end of this month,” he said.

In late October, Trump designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged Christian genocide, a classification rejected by the Nigerian government, which insists the security crisis is rooted in criminality rather than religion.