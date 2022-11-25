The United States (US) Mission says it is expanding the eligibility period for nonimmigrant visa renewals from 24 months to 48 months.

A statement from the mission said on Friday that applicants whose previous U.S. visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire in the next 3 months may now qualify to renew their visa without an interview.

The U.S. Mission is also opening thousands of visa renewal appointments to assist applicants who wish to renew their visas

No-Interview Visa Renewal Appointments Available Now

You may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview if your application is for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa, AND you meet each of the following criteria:

*Your previous visa was issued in Nigeria.

*Your previous visa is in the same classification as your current application.

*Your previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa.

*Your previous visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire in the next 3 months from the date of application.

*You have all your passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.

*You have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if you later received a waiver or pardon.

*You have never worked without authorization or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States.

Please see our website at https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/ for further information.

If you are qualified based on the above criteria, visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng to start your application.

Please note that processing times for the program are expected to be up to two months and you will not be able to retrieve your passport during that time.

Each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own.

Special Note: Third parties unaffiliated with U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos may seek to take advantage of various visa services to target visa applicants with fraudulent offers or claims.

Applicants should fill out their own forms and make their appointments themselves via the official websites.

As future opportunities for Interview Waiver appointments become available, they will be communicated via our website.

Remember to rely on information only from genuine sources:

https://travel.state.gov, https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/, and

https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng. Avoid becoming the victim of a scam!