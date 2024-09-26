Connect with us

US court didn’t order seizure of $21m in Nigeria’s account with JP Morgan – AGF
Airtel holds roundtable to familiarise media with innovation, sustainability programmes

Osun govt goes after Segilola over tax evasion, environmental pollutions, others

Shettima welcomes ExxonMobil's $10bn deep-water investment plan in Nigeria

Strike: ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum

Majority investor in Flour Mills gets approval to buy out minority shareholders

UNGA 79: Tinubu calls for debt forgiveness for Nigeria

Airfares increased by 25.51% in August – NBS

Nigeria unemployment rate rises to 5.3%

Minimum wage: FG approves upward review of consolidated salary structure

US court didn’t order seizure of $21m in Nigeria’s account with JP Morgan – AGF

Published

11 hours ago

on

US court didn’t order seizure of $21m in Nigeria’s account with JP Morgan – AGF

Nigeria’s Federal Government has dismissed report that a District Court in the United States ordered the seizure of $ 21 million from Nigeria’s account with JP Morgan.

A statement by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, described as false, reported that the court authorised a certain Louis E. Williams to seize the money.

“The Ministry wishes to set the record straight regarding an inaccurate publication by Peoples Gazette and others alleging that a US District Court has authorized a certain Louis E. Williams to seize $21 million from Nigeria’s account with JP Morgan,” the statement said.

“We wish to note from the report follows similarly inaccurate publications by Peoples Gazette on 21 August 2023 under the cover: “UK Court authorizes SSS victim Williams Emovbira to seize $21 million from CBN account with JP Morgan in New York”.

“None of the media outlets that syndicated the story sought the reaction of the Nigerian government.

“Indeed, the Ministry challenges these media outlets to publish a copy of the US Court order authorizing the said seizure.

“The Ministry hereby clarifies that at no time did the US District Court authorize the seizure of funds belonging to the Nigerian Government in the custody of JP Morgan. The court only refused Nigeria’s preliminary motion to dismiss the complaint against her on grounds of sovereign immunity.

“The implication of the decision rendered on 12 August 2024 is that the case would now proceed to a substantive hearing on merit wherein parties are required to present evidence and legal submissions in support of their case before the court will issue a final decision.

“It is pertinent to state that Nigeria has filed an appeal against the interlocutory decision in issue.

“Nigeria has launched robust legal defences/challenges in the UK and US courts against Williams’ claims, including by launching proceedings against him for fraud and therefore remains quite confident and optimistic that his attempts to strong-arm the Nigerian government will come to nought.”

Advertisement

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

