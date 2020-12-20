A United States based Nigerian medical doctor, Ben Okigbo, shot his wife dead and thereafter turned the gun on himself.

The incident, according to US based veteran journalist Azuka Jebose who reported the incident, happened in Texas, Saturday morning .

Okigbo whose wife, has three children with her, hailed from Delta State.

“At sunrise this cold Saturday, Dr. Ben Okigbo, a medical doctor in Houston, pulled up a handgun and fatally shot his wife. His wife was a nurse too,” Jebose wrote.

“A few seconds later he turned the gun on himself. These hours their three children are dealing with the tragedy of losing their parents at home. We will never know why Dr. Okigbo, decided to kill his wife and commit suicide thereafter.

“It’s my understanding that Dr. Okigbo was originally from Idumuje Unor, while his wife was from Akwukwu Igbo, both towns are in Delta State of Nigeria. This is a developing story.”