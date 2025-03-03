US-based man hails Peter Obi for building hospital that saved his life 

Chief Sabi Nweke, a United States based Nigerian, has commended Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for building a hospital that helped save his life whilst he was governor of Anambra State.

This coming eleven years after leaving office in 2014. Obi was governor from 2006 to 2014.

As a Governor who built the fastest Teaching Hospital in the history of Nigeria’s hospital project development, little did he know that the impact would be glaring a decade later.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Ibrahim Umar, POMR Spokesman, Chief Nweke, @Email: [email protected],feels he would be doing a disservice to himself and the country if he fails to appreciate Peter Obi publicly for building the Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital to Awka, the state capital.

When asked why, Chief Nweke said “If that hospital wasn’t a teaching hospital, I may not have been alive today. I was in Awka for Christmas on the 10th of December 2024, and by the 15th, I was rushed to Amaku Hospital for treatment of diverticulitis. I was there until the 30th of December. I returned to the US two weeks ago” Obi’s wise decision saved my life. I hope to have surgery here in the States anytime soon.

Chief Nweke said he even sent an appreciation message to His Excellency as an encouragement for him not to relent on his good deeds because he may not know who will be saved by them.

When contacted to react to Chief Nweke’s lavish eulogy on him, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate recalled how he made the building of the hospital a priority to save medical students already in the University.

“I built Nigeria’s fastest-completed teaching hospital from scratch—the first and only teaching hospital owned by Anambra State—Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Awka. This project was completed within two years, meeting the strict requirements of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, without which the State University Medical School would have been shut down”

“There was no Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria approval or accreditation for the training of medical doctors. The medical students who were admitted at the time were stuck and had lost many years without progress in their studies/ training. Your Administration took up the challenge, worked very hard to meet the requirements of the Medical and Dental Council and delivered a full accreditation within two years. This achievement set the stage for the graduation of the first set of medical doctors from the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University Medical School. It was a very remarkable milestone achievement in the areas of improved healthcare services delivery, medical education, economic empowerment and general well-being of the people and our country.”