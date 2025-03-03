As Ramadan commences for Muslims, Pentecostal Christians have also embarked on a 100-day fast, and Orthodox Christians prepare for the Lenten season. This time of year is marked by widespread fasting and prayer across various faiths. But amidst this spiritual fervor, a crucial question arises: How does prolonged fasting impact the human body, and how should one fast correctly?

In August 2024, the Lagos state police confirmed the death of a 58-year-old man while undergoing 19 days of spiritual dry fasting. Incidents like this make one wonder when fasting becomes extreme and when one should refrain from fasting.

Fasting, according to the English Dictionary, means abstinence or mortification for religious reasons, especially abstinence from food. It can also refer to limiting caloric intake for medical, health, or dietary purposes. Different people have various reasons for fasting — whether for religious, health, or diet purposes — which entails a controlled regimen of food and drink to gain or lose weight or otherwise influence health.

Various health experts believe that fasting offers a range of benefits, including improved growth, healthy weight loss, detoxification, and even a reset of the immune system. It’s crucial to consult with a doctor before starting any fasting regimen, especially for individuals with underlying conditions such as kidney disease, diabetes, or heart disease.

Dr. Robert Lustig, a pediatric endocrinologist, advocates that fasting may be more effective for weight loss than intense exercise or caloric restriction. He notes that individuals who rely on caloric restriction often regain lost weight due to an overwhelming appetite. Fasting, he argues, can help decrease appetite, which is linked to lower insulin levels. He explains that insulin can interfere with the brain’s ability to perceive leptin signals, the hormone that signals fullness, leading to a cycle that promotes obesity.

In addition to weight loss, fasting is said to support the body’s healing processes. Dr. Don Colebert emphasizes that fasting activates powerful healing mechanisms, helping to clear amyloid proteins associated with diseases like Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. It also promotes the neurotrophic factor, which plays a significant role in revitalizing brain neurons.

Dr. Colebert recommends a daily fasting period of 14 to 16 hours. He advises that you finish eating by 6 PM and then have your first meal the next day at either 8 AM or 10 AM. During the fasting window, hydration can include water or zero-calorie beverages like coffee, seltzer, or tea (without added sugar). He believes that this practice helps the body to cleanse itself—promoting health in the brain, arteries, and overall tissues. Dr. Colebert suggests fasting four to five days a week for optimal benefits.

On the other hand, Dr. Mindy Pelz, a nutrition and functional health expert, emphasizes that the choice of fasting duration is personal and depends on individual goals. She points out that there are various intermittent fasting strategies ranging from 13 hours to 72 hours, each with its unique benefits. The fasting period begins the moment you stop eating.

Advertisement

For those looking to burn fat and slow aging, Dr. Pelz recommends a 13-hour fast. Fasting for this duration triggers the secretion of growth hormone, which is linked to anti-aging effects.

The 13-hour fast is recommended for those looking to burn fat and slow the aging process. During this period without food, the body begins to release growth hormone, which contributes to anti-aging effects.

Next is the 15-hour fast. Nutrition experts highlight that after 15 hours, the body generates ketones, signaling that the liver has shifted from burning sugar to fat. Ketones are beneficial as they provide neuro-protection, suppress hunger, and enhance energy and mental clarity.

For those aiming to detoxify their body, repair the gut, and stimulate stem cell production, Dr. Pelz suggests a 17-hour fast. This duration prompts the body to initiate autophagy, a recycling mechanism within cells that promotes healing and detoxification. This process is backed by the research of Dr. Yoshinori Ohsumi, who won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on autophagy mechanisms.

Finally, the 24-hour fast is the most effective for enhancing autophagy, detoxification, and healing. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), after 24 hours, intestinal stem cells begin to regenerate in the intestinal tract. Additionally, this fasting duration leads to an increase in Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that aids in relaxation and calming, also linked to greater ketone production.

Dr. Pelz emphasizes that extended fasting periods can have significant benefits. The 36-hour fast is particularly effective for fat loss, anti-aging, and resetting happiness levels. When you fast for 48 hours, it begins to reset the dopamine receptor sites, which are crucial for mood regulation. Additionally, regular 48-hour fasts can stimulate antioxidant production that contributes to slowing down the aging process, linked to the CREB cycle.

Furthermore, the 72-hour or three-day fast is notable for its ability to promote stem cell production, particularly for immune and musculoskeletal cells. Dr. Pelz points out that a 72-hour fast can effectively reboot the entire immune system, making it a powerful tool for health.

Who should not fast?

Now that the benefits and timing of fasting have been explored, a natural question arises: Is fasting suitable for everyone? Are there certain individuals who should avoid fasting or take special precautions?

Advertisement

Health experts indicate that fasting is not suitable for everyone, and there are specific groups of people who should refrain from it. According to Dr. Eric Berg, a nutritionist and chiropractic doctor specializing in weight loss, there are five groups of individuals who should avoid Intermittent Fasting, although he recommends a healthy Keto diet for them.

The first group includes expectant and nursing mothers, who require ample nutrients for their babies. Dr. Berg suggests they should have three meals a day but avoid snacking.

The second group consists of thin people with neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, who may be frail. For these individuals, Dr. Berg recommends eating three meals a day with 10 grams or fewer carbohydrates to encourage the body to utilize ketones for energy.

Additionally, babies should be breastfed on demand without restrictions, while small children should receive three healthy Keto meals a day, along with alternatives to sweets.

Individuals suffering from eating disorders, such as anorexia or bulimia, should not fast but can benefit from a healthy Keto diet to address any nutrient deficiencies. This approach can enhance their mood and provide a sense of control over their bodies and self-image.

Dr. Pelz echoes these concerns for expectant and nursing mothers, emphasizing the importance of focusing on foods that support their microbiome. He notes that during fasting, autophagy—the body’s detoxification process—activates, potentially releasing harmful substances such as heavy metals and BPA. These toxins could end up in breast milk, so mothers must prioritize their nutritional intake.

Is there anything as too much fasting?

Yes, fasting can indeed become extreme. According to Dr. Mindy Pelz, if you stop achieving the desired results from fasting or start experiencing negative effects like hair loss and chronic pain, it’s your body’s way of signaling that it’s time to stop. The functional health expert explains that the human body isn’t meant to be in fat-burning mode constantly; rather, it should alternate between burning sugar and fat. She recommends returning to eating breakfast for a week or two before resuming fasting to see the desired outcomes.