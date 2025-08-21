Ellah Lakes unveils major expansion plans for 2026

Ellah Lakes Plc has announced significant expansion initiatives as part of its growth strategy for 2026, reaffirming its commitment to boosting operational capacity and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

During a recent engagement with capital market operators at its Edo State facilities, the company outlined plans to strengthen its agribusiness portfolio.

Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Mordi, disclosed that the company will plant an additional 1,500 hectares of oil palm, install a Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) mill, and allocate 100 hectares for livestock activities next year.

“These initiatives will bring all our land holdings in Iguelaba into active production and ensure full capacity utilisation of our Crude Palm Oil (CPO) mill,” Mordi said.

He added that Ellah Lakes is building up its stock of seedlings to guarantee uninterrupted operations while implementing forward-planning strategies across its value chain to improve efficiency and productivity.