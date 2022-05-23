A leading Trade Finance Software Company, Union Systems Limited, has announced that Fidelity bank, a leading financial institution in Nigeria has chosen its KachasiTM Trade Finance Software and OptimusTM Corporate Portal, to automate its trade finance operations.

The bank’s decision to partner with Union Systems Limited is part of its wider digital transformation strategy, which has in recent times, led to the launch of several innovative products such as PayGate Plus and Virtual Card Account.

Following a thorough evaluation process that included Finastra Trade Innovation System and China Systems’ Eximbills, the bank chose Union Systems’ Kachasi Trade Finance Software and Optimus Corporate Portal to automate its trade finance operation. Kachasi is the first indigenous trade finance software application that automates the entire lifecycle of international and domestic trade finance operations. The Optimus portal provides a platform for customers to initiate and manage their trade transactions via either web or mobile from anywhere in the world.

Commenting on the partnership with Union Systems Limited, Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Stanley Amuchie, stated that, “We are delighted to partner with Union Systems in providing a fully automated end-to-end platform to help our trade clients achieve their business objectives. Leveraging this platform, we hope to further improve the experience for our customers and drive efficiency in their trade-related transactions. The launch of the automated trade platform is in line with the Bank’s strategy of becoming a foremost financial institution in trade financing in Nigeria and across Africa”.

Also commenting on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer, Union Systems Limited Chuks Onyebuchi said, “We are pleased to be able to assist Fidelity Bank with this automation project, which will allow the bank to provide an innovative and seamless trade finance experience to its corporate clients. This partnership is highly commendable, and we are honored to be chosen by the bank as its preferred Trade Solution partner.”