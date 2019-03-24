Union Bank’s service delivery  in the S/West examined

Since it started operations in 1917, one of Nigeria’s oldest financial institutions, Union Bank, has gone through many transformations. Before its acquisition by Barclays Bank, it was first known as Colonial and Overseas Bank.

Later, it was incorporated as Barclays Bank of Nigeria Ltd. Several years later, the bank assumed a new name, Union Bank of Nigeria, after the Federal government divested its lion share of 51% to private investors.

The institution, along with others, recapitalized in 2012, thus beginning a new chapter. New innovations were introduced to attract customers and the competition was so strong that it became survival or the fittest. What made it so pronounced were series of incentives and packages by banks; especially new generation banks that went all out to outwit one another.

In order not to be left out of the new banking order, the old generation banks has to conform to modern changes by changing their tactics

Union Bank, after dragging its feet, embarked on complete repackaging by dropping the old slogan of strong big and reliable, for simpler and smarter bank.

The new slogan seems to reflect in its operations as witnessed by our correspondent who went round the entire South West to examine the bank’s mode of operations.

The places visited are Ibadan, Ilesha, Oshogbo, Ife, Ondo town, Ado Ekiti and Akure. In all the branches visited, it was observed that the bank has moved forward contrary to what it was, ten years ago when customers were confronted with ‘old’ and ‘sluggish’ personnel, according to some of its customers who spoke with BH. The bank is now largely manned by young, vibrant and intelligent personnel eager to attend to customers. It was observed that the attitude of the bank’s staff were the same all over.

At the Lebanon Street, Dugbe Ibadan branch, which used to be the regional head office, BH observed an atmosphere of effective and modern banking right from the gate. The security men, with all smiles, ushered customers in with umbrellas to shield them from the sun, followed by “welcome to the simpler and smarter bank”.

The air conditioners cooling the banking hall were working efficiently. The staff on duty were relaxed and related freely with themselves. There was no evidence of boss-subordinate relationship.

The bank is still operating from the main banking hall which has been in existence for decades, but with a sharp difference from what it used to be in the past. The large hall had been refurbished, with effective tools to work with. The staff-customer relationship was also cordial.

Services were prompt, with customers spending less than 10 minutes at the counter, with the exception of those with problems which only the manager could handle.

During the time of visit, virtually all the desks were operational. Staffs on duty were very neat, courteous and well behaved. The environment was also very neat, with ample car park. The banking hall was not rowdy, similar to the one on the same Lebanon Street.

Customers in the branch were relaxed while the televisions in the hall were tuned to Zee World and African Magic Movies, instead of the usual CNN and news channels in operation at other banks.

On why this was so, an official informed BH that it was part of their customer-relation tactics to make their customers feel at home and very relaxed. He further said that there was no sense tuning to BBC, CNN and other foreign stations which have no relevance to their customers who are traders at both the Dugbe and Ogunpa markets. The water dispenser in this branch was conspicuously displayed for easy access to customers. The toilets were neat while the banking hall was cleaned intermittently. Their ATM worked perfectly and there was no crowd in the banking hall.

At the Gbagi Market branch in Ibadan, the staff were very neat and accommodating, despite the large crowd of customers. The security men were also cautious in their approach to customers. The banking operation was smooth as staff on duty were able to manage the crowd, particularly a few who were unruly with harsh words.. The obviously well-trained security men on duty also handled some of the quarrelsome customers in a professionally manner.

In Akure the Ondo State capital, the bank has two branches. One is situated right inside the main Akure Market, while the other is at Alagbaka. The Oja branch is small but the building has gone through the same transformation in all the branches visited in Ibadan, Ondo, Ilesha, Oshogbo and Ado Ekiti.

Security there was tight, as all vehicles parked in front of the bank were monitored closely by the security men. The market choked up the bank and it was difficult to locate it from the main road. The hall is small and this may have been responsible for the rowdiness witnessed.

The bank is well patronised by traders especially women who kept coming in to transact businesses. It was however observed that the location of the branch is not too ideal. Traders displayed their good right in front of the bank and customers have to meander their way through the traders and their goods to get to the bank.

The busy guards had to contend with the situation is to forestall possible clash between the customers and the traders. An unusual incident occurred last Wednesday, with the branch shutting down before the normal 4.pm as a result of what was described security threat.

At the Alagbaka branch in Akure, security was very tight right from the main gate to the banking hall. Despite the security consciousness, the staffs were friendly and accommodating. Unlike other branches, some staffs were deployed on the pavement that led to the banking hall to assist and direct customers to the right section.

Something unique about the staff was their mode of dressing, as virtually all of them put on branded T-Shirts, with the inscription “If you need loan ask me” at the back.

At the branch of the bank in Ododibu, along Market Road, Ondo town, the attitude of the staff was not different from other branches. The staff attended well to customers and took good care of the aged by leading them to their seats. The manager was immediately called in to attend to them.

In Ado Ekiti, the bank is situated at Ajilosun, Poly Junction. It was observed that customers were not kept waiting for long. There is adequate parking space.

The branch at Oshogbo on Gbangan Road is strategically located, while the security men move round to monitor the cars parked. Though, the bank is facing the main Gbongan Road, hawkers were not allowed within the surroundings. However, there is a difference in the patronage of the ATM machines at the branch, compared to others. The huge crowd waiting to use the available ATMs appealed that more should be installed. But one of the security men told BH that it was unusual to have such a crowd as witnessed last Thursday afternoon.

One unique thing witnessed in all the branches of the bank is the ages of the managers which fall between 35 and 45, while the entire staffs including security men are young and vibrant as well.

Some of the customers who talked with BH expressed satisfaction with the new system which they said is far different from what they used to experience in the bank 10 to 15 years ago.

A retired civil servant at the Alagbaka branch in Akure, Mr. Morakinyo Olofin, said the bank is now rebranded and better than some banks where customers stay unattended to for a long time.

Also, some of the traders at the Oja branch in Akure said “We are satisfied with the bank because they don’t waste our time when we want to save or withdraw money needed urgently to purchase goods”.

At the Lebanon branch, one Alhaji Adeniran, who was seen opening a new account and in company of his friend said he decided to use the bank because his friend said it is a good bank and “I can see this myself”.

A source at the bank in Ibadan said the uniqueness in the branches all over the county is to keep to the new slogan of “simpler and smarter” with the combination of big strong and reliable” in order to make a difference from other banks and beat the so called new generation banks”.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook