Unilever Nigeria Plc posts N29.6bn revenue in Q2 2023

Unilever Nigeria Plc on Monday published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2023.

The Company reported revenue of N25.597 billion for the 6 months period, up by 27.32% from N23.246 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N91.478 million was achieved by the Company for the period under review, down by 17.11% from N110.367 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Unilever stands at 2 kobo.

At the share price of N17.45, the P/E ratio of Unilever Nigeria Plc stands at 1096x with earnings yield of 0.09%.