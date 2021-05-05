Nigeria’s House of Representatives has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba to take over the investigation into the brutal murder of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniobong Umoren.

The House on Tuesday, passed the resolution following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Unyime Idem, a lawmaker from Akwa Ibom.

Umoren, a female job seeker, was declared missing after leaving home to meet a Twitter user over a potential job offer in Akwa Ibom.

Uduak Umoh, Umoren’s friend who raised an alarm after her whereabouts became unknown, broke the news of her death on Sunday.

Following an investigation into the matter, the state police command arrested a suspect, Uduak Akpan, who was said to have confessed to sexually and physically assaulting the deceased.

Akpan was said to have subsequently buried the victim in a shallow grave in his father’s house.

Leading the debate on the motion during plenary on Tuesday, Idem said the suspect had “boasted that he is well connected and will be released from the police custody scot-free in a matter of days,” the Cable reported.

The lawmaker said the family members of the deceased have received calls and threats to withdraw the case.

“Bothered that the family members of the deceased have reportedly raised an alarm of receiving strange phone calls and threats of various degrees and have been asked to withdraw the case”, he said.

Idem added that perpetrators of rape and other violent crimes against women and girls should be severely punished to serve as deterrent to others.

The motion was unanimously adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house.

The green chamber also urged the IGP to ensure the protection of the family members of the deceased from harassment, intimidation and harm.

It also mandated its committee on women affairs and social development to ensure compliance