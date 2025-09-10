UNDP, IsDB Institute, AAOIFI boost Islamic finance capacity in Afghanistan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) have deepened their collaboration to strengthen Afghanistan’s financial sector through Islamic finance training and international standards adaptation.

The partnership, under the Global Islamic Finance and Impact Investing Platform (GIFIIP) established by UNDP and IsDB in 2016, aims to build resilience in Afghanistan’s fragile economy by positioning Islamic finance and impact investing as tools for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a statement from the institutions said on Wednesday.

Since 2024, the initiative has delivered certification programmes to more than 120 participants, including officials from the Central Bank of Afghanistan (Da Afghanistan Bank), commercial banks, and microfinance institutions. Courses offered include AAOIFI’s flagship certifications such as Certified Shari’ah Advisor & Auditor (CSAA), Certified Islamic Professional Accountant (CIPA), Certificate of Proficiency in Shari’ah Standards (CPSS), and Certificate of Proficiency in Financial Accounting Standards (CPFAS).

“These certifications are equipping Afghanistan’s financial sector with qualified professionals in Shari’ah compliance and financial reporting, ensuring alignment with global best practices,” the partners said in a joint statement.

Alongside certification programmes, the collaboration has hosted a series of workshops and training sessions, including a workshop on ethics for Islamic finance professionals in Kabul, a public hearing on Shari’ah governance standards, and multiple rounds of CIPA and CSAA training between 2024 and 2025.

The organisations said the partnership is helping to broaden institutional capacity, strengthen cross-border financial cooperation, and foster an enabling environment for sustainable investment.

They added that the initiative demonstrates the “transformative potential of Islamic finance in advancing sustainable development, particularly in fragile contexts such as Afghanistan,” and lays the groundwork for a more inclusive financial system to support long-term growth and resilience.