The United Nations Women, a United Nations entity working for the empowerment of women, has said a total of 11,200 rape cases, including children who were raped to death, were reported in Nigeria in 2020.

The global body stated this during a media breakfast ahead of the UN 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Abuja on Monday.

Technical Specialist, Spotlight initiative of the UN women, Tosin Akibu, who made the disclosure, noted that violence against women and girls had continued to grow at an alarming rate.

According to her, “In 2020, a total of 11,200 rape cases were reported; some of these included children who were raped to death. Violence against women continues to occur at an alarming rate.

“In the survey we conducted last year, about 43.5 per cent of female children were given out in early marriages, 18.4 per cent suffered from female genital mutilation, 17.4 per cent suffered from lifetime physical or secular intimate partner violence.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Country Representative of the UN Women to Nigeria, Lansana Wonneh, said one of the greatest developmental challenges in Nigeria was gender-based violence.

“Gender equality is a cornerstone for development in Nigeria. The first thing is to eliminate gender-based violence,” he said.

“For several decades, we have been having thos 16 days of activism, but the fact remains that we have to do more to eliminate violence in our society.”